French Holocaust denier jailed for saying gas chambers were ‘made-up stories’

A French Holocaust denier has been jailed for eight months for claiming that accounts of the gas chambers were “Soviet propaganda” and “made-up stories”.

Vincent Reynouard, 57, was sentenced by a Paris court on Tuesday after denying the existence of the death camps.

Reynouard made the claims in articles published by the far-right magazine Rivarol in 2024 and 2025. He also argued that “large gas chambers for a thousand people” were a “technical impossibility”.

Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990 under legislation that makes it illegal to dispute the existence of crimes against humanity as established by the post-war Nuremberg trials.

Reynouard has been convicted 10 times since 2006, mainly for denying Nazi crimes against humanity. He has repeatedly used written material and online publications to promote his revisionist views about the Holocaust.