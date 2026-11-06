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French court orders Sotheby’s to return Nazi-looted painting to collector’s family after 85 years

The artwork was taken from Jewish art dealer Salomon Flavian in France in 1941 and was sold by the auction house in 2024

November 6, 2026 15:18
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Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne, Dieppe, après-midi ensoleillée by artist Camille Pissarro (Image: Sotherby's)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A Paris Court has ordered Sotheby’s to return a painting looted by the Nazis to the heirs of its original Jewish owner.

The family sued the auction house over its sale of the 1902 artwork, Darse de pêche et bassin Duquesne, Dieppe, après-midi ensoleillée, by Camille Pissarro.

The painting originally belonged to Salomon Flavian, a wealthy Romanian Jewish banker and art dealer who lived in Paris, but it was stolen by the Nazis in 1941 during the occupation of France.

It has had numerous owners since, including stints at the Tate in London and the Met in New York City, before ultimately ending up in the Sotheby's auction catalogue in 2024.

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