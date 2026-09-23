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Francesca Albanese faces backlash from pro-Palestine activists over photoshoot wearing ‘Israel-linked’ brands

The UN special rapporteur, who has long been criticised for alleged anti-Israel bias, has now drawn the ire of the boycott movement

September 23, 2026 16:53
Albanese.jpg
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese presents her latest report before delegates at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 23, 2026. (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is facing the prospect of criticism from the boycott movement after appearing on the cover of a fashion magazine wearing items from luxury brands that activists claim have financial links to Israel. 

Albanese has become one of the Jewish State’s most vocal international critics in her role researching the situation in the Palestinian territories.

But her photoshoot, during which she sported clothing from Loro Piana and Celine, has drawn significant backlash.

Loro Piana and Celine are both owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which pro-Palestinian boycott and brand-monitoring platforms have identified as companies consumers should avoid because of investments connected to LVMH and its chairman, Bernard Arnault.

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Topics:

Francesca Albanese

Boycotts

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