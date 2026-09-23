Francesca Albanese faces backlash from pro-Palestine activists over photoshoot wearing ‘Israel-linked’ brands

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is facing the prospect of criticism from the boycott movement after appearing on the cover of a fashion magazine wearing items from luxury brands that activists claim have financial links to Israel.

Albanese has become one of the Jewish State’s most vocal international critics in her role researching the situation in the Palestinian territories.

But her photoshoot, during which she sported clothing from Loro Piana and Celine, has drawn significant backlash.

Loro Piana and Celine are both owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which pro-Palestinian boycott and brand-monitoring platforms have identified as companies consumers should avoid because of investments connected to LVMH and its chairman, Bernard Arnault.