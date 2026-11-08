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France will use Navy to defend Gaza flotillas ‘if necessary’ says left-wing presidential candidate

Jean-Luc Mélenchon: we will act head-on to help the Palestinians

November 8, 2026 10:46
GettyImages-2303499214.jpg
Leftist party La France Insoumise (LFI) candidate in France's 2027 presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech on stage during the LFI's presidential convention to mark the publication of its government programme "L'Avenir en Commun" (A Shared Future), in Le Bourget, in the outskirts of Paris on November 7, 2026. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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A leading left-wing French presidential candidate has said that he would deploy the French Navy to defend ships heading for Gaza.

Speaking at a rally of supporters, Jean-Luc Mélenchon claimed that Israel’s ambassador to France had suggested that he would prefer that anyone would be elected to the country’s presidency other than him.

“Well, I reply to him that indeed, if he is still there, in France, we will act head-on to help the Palestinians, not only against the genocide in Gaza, but against the gradual annexation of the West Bank”, he said.

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Topics:

France

Gaza

Israel

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