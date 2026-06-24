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France honours Jewish resistance fighter executed by the Gestapo with Panthéon interment

Marc Bloch has been laid to rest alongside Voltaire, Alexandre Dumas, Émile Zola, and other national French heroes

June 24, 2026 12:04
Bloch.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects at the cenotaphs of the late historian and resistance fighter Marc Bloch and his wife, Simonne Bloch, during their Panthéon induction ceremony in Paris on June 23, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Andrew Bernard,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

The nation of France honoured historian Marc Bloch on Tuesday with interment in the Panthéon in Paris in a ceremony led by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A French Jewish academic, who helped found the Annales school of historiography, Bloch is perhaps best remembered today for his wartime heroism as a member of the French Resistance whom the Nazis captured, tortured, and executed in 1944.

Caskets for Bloch and his wife containing the historian's medals and photographs of the couple were buried with military honours in the presence of his living descendants at the secular mausoleum, reserved by law for France’s national heroes.

At the request of his family, Bloch's ashes remain buried in the village where he resided for much of his life in central France.

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Topics:

France

Second World War

Nazis

Emmanuel Macron

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