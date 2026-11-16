Four Israelis named in 2027 Coachella lineup

Rafael (Liav Rafael Shalom) returns to Coachella after his debut at the festival in 2025 on the Quasar stage, which is dedicated to long format electronic sets.

He has built up a very international following through his sets and his own production. He is on the Friday line-up for both weekends.

Omri Dot, known as OMRI, is making his Coachella debut but his music has been promoted by the international electronic music labels Hot Creations and Crosstown Rebels. He is playing on both Saturdays.

NOYA (Noya Assaraf) will also be making her Coachella debut. She has built up her reputation in Tel Aviv's underground electronic scene and will be playing both Fridays with Rafael.

The four artists will be joined by a host of major international acts including Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala, Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Zara Larsson and Weezer.

The four bookings come amid growing international visibility for Israeli electronic music, with DJs and producers from the country appearing on the lineups of major festivals and gaining audiences beyond Israel.

For Adam Ten and Rafael, the 2027 festival marks a return to Coachella, following their previous appearances in 2024 and 2025. For OMRI and NOYA, it will be their first time performing at the festival.

With four Israeli artists included across the festival's three days, the 2027 line-up represents a notable presence for Israel's electronic music scene at one of the world's largest live music events.