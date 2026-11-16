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Four Israelis named in 2027 Coachella lineup

The California festival will be headlined by British superstar Dua Lipa

November 16, 2026 10:56
Coachella.jpg
A general view of crowds during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

1 min read
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Four Israeli DJs and electronic music producers have been named in the Coachella 2027 lineup.

Adam Ten, Rafael, OMRI and NOYA are all performing at the world-famous event.

The festival will take place over two weekends, April 9-11 and 16-18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Adam Ten (Adam Tenenbaum) is a well-known Israeli DJ/producer and co-founder of the Maccabi House label. He played at Coachella in 2024 with fellow Israeli DJ Mita Gami, as part of a set which featured music by Israeli producers. He is due to play both Sundays at the 2027 festival.

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Topics:

Israeli music

Music

California

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