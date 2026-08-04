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Four in 10 academics teaching Jewish-related subjects in American universities have signed anti-Israel petitions, study finds

The research, which looked at 1,136 US unis and colleges, claims to be the largest of its kind ever conducted

August 4, 2026 17:02
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Students hold placards and chant slogans during a pro-Palestine protest at an American university, May 8, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A new study claims that almost four in 10 academics teaching Jewish Studies, Israel Studies, Hebrew and Holocaust-related subjects at American universities have publicly signed anti-Israel petitions.

The figure rises to more than seven in 10 at Ivy League institutions.

The report, released by olam.business and the Ronn Torossian Foundation, describes itself as the broadest audit of its kind. Researchers examined 2,499 faculty and institutional records across 1,136 American universities and colleges, comparing them against nine public petition campaigns, organisational memberships and public statements made between May 2021 and Spring 2026.

According to the study, 401 of 1,014 faculty members teaching Jewish Studies, Israel Studies, Hebrew or Holocaust Studies (39.5 per cent), had what the authors describe as “documented anti-Israel public signals”.

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