Gamiliel, as minister, is set to submit the nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo by January 31 (2027).

According to Gamiliel and Vidor, they chose Soussana because she decided to publicly disclose what she had endured at a time when the consequences of her doing so were unknown.

Vidor told the Jerusalem Post: “At a time when many were still debating whether sexual violence had even occurred, Soussana stood openly, under her own name and without concealing her face, and told the world what had been done to her.

“This courage carries a message for every woman who has experienced sexual violence in war, anywhere in the world: Your voice deserves to be heard.

“Amit Soussana's decision to tell the world, in her own voice and without concealing her identity, about the sexual violence she experienced in Hamas captivity was extraordinary and courageous, and touched us all deeply.

“Amit gave many people the strength to cope. Her voice resonated in Israel and around the world, reaching not only survivors of different forms of sexual violence but also other communities bearing the pain of the war, including bereaved families, those suffering from combat trauma, and male and female survivors of captivity.”