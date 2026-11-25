Former hostage Amit Soussana is set to be nominated for the 2027 Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy against sexual violence in conflict.
Soussana, who was taken from her home in Kfar Aza on October 7 and held by Hamas for 55 days, endured sexual, physical, and psychological violence.
In March 2024, she became the first released female hostage to publicly disclose the sexual violence she had endured without remaining anonymous.
Her nomination is being announced on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and forms part of an international initiative led by World WIZO President Anat Vidor and Israeli Science Minister Gila Gamliel, according to the Jerusalem Post.
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