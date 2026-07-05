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Entebbe, 50 years on: IDF hero paralysed by bullet in raid relives operation he joined for an ‘interesting adventure’

Sorin Hershko speaks to JC as he joins rescued hostages at celebratory reunion in Israel

July 5, 2026 11:58
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Sorin Hershko (in wheelchair) and other survivors of Entebbe at the Peres Center for the 50th anniversary (Itshik Biran)

By

Deborah Danan

5 min read

The ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Operation Entebbe took place in an understated setting for one of the most storied military operations in modern history: a small lounge in the offices of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, with no more than two dozen people in attendance.

Yet the modest event in Tel Aviv suited Sorin Hershko, the former paratrooper being honoured for his role in the 1976 rescue of more than 100 hostages from a hijacked Air France plane in Uganda.

Hershko was the most seriously wounded Israeli soldier in the operation; now 71 years old, he is a man with little appetite for self-mythology and was among the quietest people in the lounge, which was filled with other survivors of the operation.

Among them were several of the former hostage “children of Entebbe”, whose easy banter with and about Hershko gave the gathering the feel of an old family reunion rather than an award ceremony.

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Topics:

Israel

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