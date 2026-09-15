Edgware father-of-seven found dead in Uman during Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage

Police have registered the case under the section of Ukrainian law relating to intentional homicide, but have not confirmed that a crime took place.

Elmkies was one of tens of thousands of pilgrims who travel to the Ukrainian city each year for Rosh Hashanah, despite the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and safety concerns pertaining to travel in the country, to pray at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Ukrainian media reported that Elmkies had been in the country since August 10.

Yitzchak “Alex” Elmkies (Credit: Gofundme) [Missing Credit]

Jewish emergency organisations are working with Ukrainian authorities to secure the release of his body and arrange its transfer for burial. ZAKA’s international division is handling the process, while United Hatzalah representatives in Uman are assisting, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Aharon Ben Harush, deputy head of United Hatzalah’s Uman branch, said: “During the holiday, we dealt with a case involving a person, a Jewish resident of England, who was found lying lifeless in the forest. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

He added: “United Hatzalah representatives in Uman are working with the authorities to secure the release of his body for burial as soon as possible.”

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support Elmkies’ seven children. By Tuesday morning, it had raised more than £28,500 from more than 520 donations towards a £500,000 target.

The description on the Gofundme page reads: “Hi, we are collecting for the family of Yitzchak Elmkies ז"ל, a Breslover from London, after his devastating death in Uman on Rosh Hashanah. He leaves behind seven children. Please help as much as you can.”

The Foreign Office confirmed that it is supporting the family.

An FCDO spokesperson told the JC: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities.”