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Edgware father-of-seven found dead in Uman during Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage

Yitzchak ‘Alex’ Elmkies was found on the edge of a forest often used by Chasidim for religious rituals

September 15, 2026 16:15
Uman.jpg
Chasidic Jewish pilgrims gather along a street near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman ahead of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Ukraine, on September 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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A British Jewish father-of-seven has been found dead in woodland in Uman while visiting the Ukrainian city for the Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage.

Yitzchak Elmkies, known as Alex and understood to be around 45, from Edgware, was found by police in a wooded area on Kotsiubynskoho Street at around midday on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation into his death and ordered forensic examinations to establish the cause.

Elmkies was found by his fellow Chasidim in the forest, which is used by visitors for hisbodedus (a spontaneous conversation with God usually carried out in a secluded place).

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Topics:

Chasidic Jews

Uman

Ukraine

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