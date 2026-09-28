Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in October 7

Maastricht University in the Netherlands has suspended a Palestinian student who posted a video claiming involvement in the October 7 attacks, the university's Observant Online outlet reported on Sunday.

In the video, which went viral on social media last week, the student watches Al Jazeera airing footage from the massacre, before pointing at the screen, giving a thumbs-up and shouting: "7 October. This is me."

Maastricht University decided to ban the student from entering university buildings, as well as bar him from attending classes or sitting for exams, Observant Online reported.

A university spokesperson told the outlet it acted out of "concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff" and said the measure should not be construed as punishing the student.