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Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in October 7

Maastricht University said it acted out of ‘concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff’

September 28, 2026 13:25
GettyImages-2153536045.jpg
(Illustrative) Students display banners as they occupy the socio-cultural sciences faculty building of Maastricht University in support of Palestine on May 22, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Akiva van Koningsveld,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Maastricht University in the Netherlands has suspended a Palestinian student who posted a video claiming involvement in the October 7 attacks, the university's Observant Online outlet reported on Sunday.

In the video, which went viral on social media last week, the student watches Al Jazeera airing footage from the massacre, before pointing at the screen, giving a thumbs-up and shouting: "7 October. This is me."

Maastricht University decided to ban the student from entering university buildings, as well as bar him from attending classes or sitting for exams, Observant Online reported.

A university spokesperson told the outlet it acted out of "concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff" and said the measure should not be construed as punishing the student.

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Topics:

The Netherlands

Universities

October 7

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