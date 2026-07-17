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Dissidents in Iran condemn JD Vance for failing to back opposition to regime

Vice-president said bringing down Islamic Republic is not in US interest in appearance on Joe Rogan podcast

July 17, 2026 17:44
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Joe Rogan and JD Vance (X)

By

Ali Hamedani

4 min read
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Ordinary Iranians who have spoken to the JC have condemned US vice-president JD Vance for failing to back opposition to the regime.

Speaking while they are still able to before the internet is cut off, the dissidents also spoke of their hope that military action by America and Israel could help to bring down the regime.

Repeated exchanges between the US and Islamic Republic in recent days – in particular over control of the Strait of Hormuz – have left the supposed truce in virtual tatters, but the threat of a return to all-out war has yet to to be realised.

Vance is understood to be a strong opponent of a further re-escalation, and has been closely involved in negotiations with Tehran’s leaders, to the dismay of hawkish members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

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Iran

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