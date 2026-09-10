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Dayan who was a Hasmonean old boy and is now helping rabbis to serve even the remotest communities

Dayan Avraham Dadoun tells the JC about the work of the International Halacha Institute and its benefits for the global kehila

September 10, 2026 19:16
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By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read
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As Jews around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah, among them will be rabbis in some of the remotest corners of the globe who owe their training to a former pupil of Hasmonean School in London.

Now based in Jerusalem, Dayan Avraham Dadoun is on a mission to provide rabbinic training to serve the diaspora through the International Halacha Institute (IHI).

Its graduates are dispersed across the world, equipped with Torah, Halacha and the rabbinical wisdom accumulated over millennia.

They have the benefit of far more than educational guidance. Serving as the sole rabbi of a community can be extremely lonely. IHI provides access to mentors, senior dayanim and specialist advisers, giving rabbis practical communal guidance and connecting them to religious services and expertise that may not be available locally. The aim is that no rabbi should feel he is carrying his community alone.

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