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Courageous refugee campaigner who has helped thousands of children to recover from evil of Isis

The Springs of Hope Foundation’s Jewish founder Lisa Miara explains how the centre brings its attendees back to life

August 27, 2026 07:00
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Founder and president of the Springs of hope Foundation Lisa Miara (Courtesy)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Within the Sharya refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan sits a centre that supports children and teenagers who have spent the best part of their lives being tortured, sexually abused, and brainwashed under Islamic State rule.

Thousands of them, all Yazidis, pass through the gates of the Springs of Hope Foundation’s largest premises every year, arriving carrying the physical and mental scars of a lifetime spent in Daesh captivity.

In an exclusive interview with the JC, the foundation’s Jewish founder and president Lisa Miara, explained what it takes to care for, educate, and often deradicalise, these young people.

“We get different types coming in,” said Miara. “Some of the older ones can compartmentalise this part of their lives. They have a mindset of, ‘this awful thing happened to us and now we need to rebuild’.

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Topics:

isis

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