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Could the constitutional crisis that almost consumed Israel before October 7 flare up again?

Fundamental divide over judicial reforms which fuelled nationwide protests three years ago has not gone away – and may be ready to boil over once more

August 20, 2026 06:00
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By

Jotam Confino

6 min read
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When Israelis cast their minds back to the very state of the world that existed before the October 7 atrocities and ensuing war, they may recall a country seemingly consumed by a constitutional crisis.

The trigger was the plan by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judicial system, unveiled in January 2023 at a press conference by justice minister Yariv Levin.

The intention to significantly weaken the High Court of Justice and the attorney general sent shockwaves through parts of the country, particularly on the left.

Levin claimed the judiciary had become too powerful, leaving the government weak and subordinate to unelected officials.

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