Construction begins on Israel’s NIS 1 billion rehabilitation hospital

Israel’s largest rehabilitation hospital is set to be built in north Tel Aviv following a £40 million (NIS 200 million) donation from the Jusidman family towards the landmark project, which in total will cost more than £160 million (NIS 1.1 billion) once completed.

The New Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital, expected to open in 2032, will relocate and significantly expand the existing Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital, creating a 540-bed facility capable of treating around 10,000 patients each year.

The hospital will be constructed in the Sde Dov district of northern Tel Aviv, with the remaining funding coming from municipal, government and private sources.

The project comes amid growing concern over Israel’s rehabilitation capacity, which has faced increasing pressure since October 7 and the subsequent wars in Gaza and Lebanon.