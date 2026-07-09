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Thousands of cigarettes found hidden inside Gaza pineapple shipment

The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection.

July 9, 2026 12:03
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Cigarettes discovered in a Gaza-bound shipment of pineapples at the Lachish Crossing on July 8, 2026 (Cogat)

By

Pesach Benson,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli authorities uncovered a large-scale smuggling attempt on Wednesday when thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside a shipment of pineapples intended for entry into the Gaza Strip.

The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection conducted by the Land Crossings Authority, a unit of the Ministry of Defence.

Inspectors identified irregularities in a truck carrying hundreds of pineapples and uncovered cigarettes hidden inside the fruit.

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Topics:

Gaza

Crime

Israel

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