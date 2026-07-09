Thousands of cigarettes found hidden inside Gaza pineapple shipment

The shipment had been purchased by an Israeli company authorised to transfer goods into Gaza under the private-sector humanitarian aid mechanism. It was scheduled to continue to the Kerem Shalom Crossing for delivery as part of the approved aid supply process.

Following the discovery, Israeli authorities confiscated the truck and its cargo and transferred the materials for examination. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) suspended the company’s authorisation to bring goods into Gaza.

A Cogat spokesperson said: “Smuggling attempt at the Lachish Crossing: thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside hundreds of pineapples meant to reach Gaza today, hidden inside a shipment of aid from the private sector.

“Major General Yoram Halevy, head of Cogat, ordered the immediate suspension of the company's authorisation to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

"The humanitarian aid mechanism for the Gaza Strip is meant to aid the Gazan civilian population, and no exploitation of this mechanism will be tolerated.

"Cogat and all other relevant Israeli authorities remain committed to facilitating humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. We will not let this mechanism be abused by those trying to exploit it for personal gain.”

Israel and Egypt have maintained restrictions on Gaza to prevent weapons smuggling since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.