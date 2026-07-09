Thousands of cigarettes found hidden inside Gaza pineapple shipment

Israeli authorities uncovered a large-scale smuggling attempt on Wednesday when thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside a shipment of pineapples intended for entry into the Gaza Strip.
The discovery was made at the Lachish Crossing in southern Israel during a routine inspection conducted by the Land Crossings Authority, a unit of the Ministry of Defence.
Smuggling attempt at the Lachinsh Crossing: thousands of cigarettes were found concealed inside hundreds of pineapples meant to reach Gaza today, hidden inside a shipment of aid from the private sector.— COGAT (@cogatonline) July 8, 2026
Major General Yoram Halevy, head of COGAT, ordered the immediate suspension… pic.twitter.com/A27Mub0q8w
Inspectors identified irregularities in a truck carrying hundreds of pineapples and uncovered cigarettes hidden inside the fruit.
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