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Chabad distances itself from rabbi who suggested killing Jewish politicians working with Arab parties was permitted by Talmud

Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod claimed working with Arab parties posed a ‘terrible danger’ to Jews in Israel and worldwide, prompting backlash from senior rabbinical figures

November 13, 2026 14:57
Abbas.jpg
Mansour Abbas MK, chairman of Ra’am, and Yoav Segalovitz MK hold a press conference at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on November 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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The Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Israel has distanced itself from one of its prominent rabbis after he issued a controversial religious ruling that permits using lethal force against Jewish party leaders who cooperate with Arab parties.

Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod, a former head of the Haifa Rabbinical Court, issued a handwritten letter earlier this week invoking the Talmudic principle of ‘din rodef’.

Under Jewish law, the doctrine permits the use of lethal force against an individual considered an imminent threat to another’s life.

In his letter, Axelrod argued that Jewish politicians who support forming a governing coalition with Arab parties, namely Ra'am and the Joint List, could fall under the doctrine. He claimed that such political cooperation posed a “terrible danger” to Jews in Israel and around the world.

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Topics:

Chabad

Lubavitch

Israel

Ra'am

Joint List

Arab Israelis

Israeli elections

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