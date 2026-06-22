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Cape Verde’s Jew-ish striker takes to the pitch for historic draw with Uruguay

Gilson Benchimol’s surname indicates heritage from the 19th Century Jewish diaspora

June 22, 2026 15:46
GettyImages-2282147240.jpg
Cape Verde's Gilson Benchimol warms up ahead of the 2026 World Cup match between Uruguay and Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium on June 21, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read

The tiny archipelagic country of Cape Verde stands on the brink of footballing history.

Having secured their second draw of the 2026 World Cup, the African nation is sitting third in their group.

As it stands, they will go through to the round of 32 as the lowest-ranked side ever to progress beyond the tournament’s group stage.

Among the starting XI on Sunday, as the team came from behind to record an upset 2-2 draw against former world champions Uruguay, was Gilson Benchimol, who, it emerged last week, is likely to have distant Jewish heritage.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

Football

Jewish football

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