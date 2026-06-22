Cape Verde’s Jew-ish striker takes to the pitch for historic draw with Uruguay

The surname Benchimol suggests he is descended from Moroccan Jews who settled in the 19th century in Cape Verde, which was then a Portuguese colony, according to Carol Castiel, president of the Cape Verde Jewish Heritage Project.

One of the leading figures that diaspora community was merchant and landowner Hillel Benchimol, who was born in Oran, a city in northwest Algeria, to parents from Tetouan in northern Morocco.

He moved to the island of Santiago for business purposes, and his grave in the west of the municipality is a well-known heritage site in the city.

"All Benchimols in Cabo Verde are of Jewish descent,” Castiel told Ynet.

"Anyone with that surname, and many others who are descended from female Benchimols who do not use the surname, are also of Jewish descent.”

She added that the Moroccan Jews assimilated to the point that the island has no more practising Jews, but suggested that Gilson Benchimol, who has appeared 22 times for his nation, is likely “somewhat cognisant of his Moroccan Jewish roots”.

Castiel also said that there are several other surnames on the island which indicate the African nation’s Jewish past, including Benoliel, Levy, Pinto, Auday, Anahory, and Wahnon.

She said that “the Moroccan Jews in Manaus [in northern Brazil] are crazy for him”, and that they “are fascinated by him and his name”.

Cape Verde now go into their final group game, against Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, knowing that a draw will be enough to secure a place in the knockouts.

And an even better finish is possible if other results go their way. A draw with Saudi Arabia combined with a Spanish victory over Uruguay would see the Cabo Verdeans second in the group, while a win over Saudi and a draw between Uruguay and Spain would have them tied for first with the reigning European champions.

Depending on results from Group A, they will then go on to face one of South Africa, the Czech Republic, South Korea or co-hosts Mexico.