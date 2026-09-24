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Canada’s promise of stability and safety has been broken, Jewish leaders say after Yom Kippur attack

Senior community members voice concern for future after gunman sprayed a shul in Ontario with bullets ahead of Kol Nidre service

September 24, 2026 15:43
Copy of belleville shul.jpeg
The Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, Canada (Image: Google Maps)

By

Bill Gladstone

2 min read
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Canada’s promise of stability and safety has been broken, Jewish leaders in the country have said in the wake of the gun attack on a shul ahead of Yom Kippur.

The shooting was just the latest in a relentless barrage of hatred and violence directed at Canadian Jews since October 7, 2023, and one rabbi said that it was “too early to tell” whether they had any future at all in the country.

A gunman sprayed the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, with bullets as congregants gathered for a Kol Nidre service on September 20.

A police officer was severely wounded during a shoot-out with the attacker, who failed to injure anyone inside the shul.

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Canada

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