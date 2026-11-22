Enders asked: “How do we, as Catholics, prevent that heresy from permeating the highest levels of our government?”

Robinson responded by questioning why people could discuss the “mass deportation of Mohammedans”, referring to Muslims, but not Jews.

“I think driving out the Jews is the answer,” he said.

“There are more Jews in America than there are in any other country, including Israel. They are disproportionately represented in all the key areas that are subverting our culture, from Hollywood to music, and that needs to end.”

Far-right British cleric Calvin Robinson declares that America is "an explicitly Christian land for an explicitly Christian people" and calls for "driving out the Jews." https://t.co/nYh1LvFlCt pic.twitter.com/cFPlN3ZtEY — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 18, 2026

He later claimed in a post on X that “Liberal Jews hold too much power & influence in Christian nations” and accused Jews of using that “power and influence” against him.

Jews, he said, “have become a protected class.”

“We must never ever upset a Jew, because if you upset a Jew you clearly want to fire up the gas chamber and put them all in it. This is an absurdity... We do not need to burn them. We can just deport them,” he said.

Now, a Jewish legal organisation is urging the US State Department to revoke Robinson’s visa.

The American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists has written to Yehuda Kaploun, a rabbi and US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, calling on the federal government to review Robinson’s visa status.

In its letter, the association said: “Robinson’s remarks betray not only a disturbing hostility toward Jews but a breathtaking ignorance of American history and the principles upon which this republic was founded.”

The letter was signed by the association’s president, Robert Garson, who has represented President Trump in litigation and was appointed by Trump to the US Holocaust Memorial Council.

It stated: “His vision is not merely antisemitic. It is fundamentally un-American".

Before becoming a political commentator, Robinson worked as a computer science teacher and appeared in a Department for Education advertising campaign to recruit teachers. He later had a show on GB News called Calvin's Common Sense Crusade.