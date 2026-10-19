Calgary opera drops singer who displayed Palestinian flag during Tosca premiere

“I have been informed that I have been removed from further performances of ‘Tosca’ with the Calgary Opera following my display of the Palestinian flag during curtain call,” he wrote. “I have no regret.”

“I was informed that financial threats had been made against Calgary Opera,” he added. “I hold no resentment.”

“After the theatre, (political or otherwise) we all have to go home, and look at ourselves in the mirror. It was my honour to play the role of Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner.”

Calgary Opera said the flag had not been approved in advance and that its appearance had affected people involved in the production as well as members of the audience.

“During the October 16 opening-night performance of ‘Tosca,’ a cast member displayed a flag during the curtain call. This action was unexpected and unauthorised,” the company said in a statement.

“Individual political protest contravenes not only company policy, but also our responsibility to create a more connected, caring, and civil society through shared artistic experiences.”

It added that it recognised the incident might have affected audience members, performers, backstage staff, orchestral musicians and staff at the Jubilee Auditorium in different ways, and regretted “any discomfort and distress it caused”.

“Our commitment is to provide a welcoming and respectful environment for our artists, audiences, and community,” the statement said. “The role of Angelotti will be performed by another artist for the remaining performances.”

The incident echoes a similar controversy at London’s Royal Opera House in July 2025, when a performer unfurled a Palestinian flag during the curtain call following the final performance of Verdi’s Il trovatore.

The Royal Ballet and Opera described that display as “completely inappropriate for a curtain call”, adding that it was a “spontaneous and unauthorised action by the artist”.

Footage of the incident showed an attempt by an official to take the flag from the performer, who continued to hold it as the cast bowed

Calgary Opera has not publicly substantiated the singer’s claim about financial threats, and no further details of any such pressure have been released.

The production of Tosca, starring Maria Natale, David Esteban and Boaz Daniel, is scheduled to run until October 24.