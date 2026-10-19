Become a Member
World

Calgary opera drops singer who displayed Palestinian flag during Tosca premiere

Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega will not participate in further performances following the ‘unauthorised’ stunt

October 19, 2026 16:50
img0713_orig.jpg
Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega (Calgary Opera)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An opera singer has been removed from the remaining performances of Tosca by Calgary Opera after displaying a Palestinian flag during the curtain call on opening night.

Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega, a bass-baritone who played Angelotti in the production, was told he would not appear in the rest of the scheduled performances after the stunt on October 16.

The Canadian company said the gesture was unauthorised and contrary to its policy on individual political protest.

Sanchez-Ortega confirmed his removal in a social media statement, saying he stood by his decision to display the flag.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Canada

Opera

Pro-Palestine protests

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper