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Historic Budapest synagogue shuttered by Nazis opens for first time since the Holocaust

Family members of the synagogue's founding rabbi, Michael Dushinsky, attended the rededication ceremony

September 24, 2026 15:59
Budapest.png
The Rákospalota synagogue in Budapest (YouTube/Jonatan Megyeri)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A major Budapest synagogue, which was closed during the Holocaust, has returned to use nearly a century after it was built.

The Rákospalota synagogue in the city’s 15th district was rededicated last week in a ceremony attended by members of the family of its founding rabbi, Michael Dushinsky.

The reopening was led by EMIH, the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, headed by Chief Rabbi Shlomo Köves, as part of a wider effort to restore former Jewish properties that were nationalised or taken from the community after the Holocaust.

Built in 1926, the synagogue served the local Jewish community for just 18 years. In 1944, members of the community were sent to Auschwitz.

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Topics:

Hungary

Hungarian Jews

Budapest

Holocaust

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