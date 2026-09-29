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‘Britain is wetting itself’ after suspected bomb plot, say IRGC supporters

Five British nationals arrested close to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire have been released on bail

September 29, 2026 12:16
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Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28, 2026 (Photo by Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read
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Supporters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are celebrating the suspected bomb plot at RAF Fairford, bragging that “Britain is wetting itself” in fear of a terror attack.

Groups with links to the Islamic Republic’s henchmen reacted with joy at the news as British investigators examine whether there is a connection to Tehran.

“Britain is wetting itself, fearing the infiltration of its multi-layered security lines,” one IRGC-linked Telegram channel said.

“They know someone will do it, sooner or later,” another IRGC-affiliated Telegram channel said.

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Topics:

IRGC

Iran

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