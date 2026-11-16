The attack, which targeted the Chanukah by the Sea event, claimed the lives of 15 people and left dozens more wounded. Among those killed were Chabad Rabbi Eli Schlanger and 10-year-old Matilda Britvan.

McIntosh, a content creator, and Edmondson, a physiotherapist, worked together to treat seven casualties, including a man who had been shot in the leg.

Photographs taken during the emergency response showed the pair helping police carry the wounded man towards an improvised triage area.

Although they had previously met through their lifesaving training, the experience of responding to the attack brought them much closer.

In the days that followed, they continued to support one another as they processed what they had witnessed.

Their friendship quickly developed into a relationship. By Boxing Day, less than a fortnight after the massacre, they had moved in together.

McIntosh proposed during a holiday in Mexico last month, after the couple had already discussed marriage and spoken to their families about the possibility.

Speaking about his fiancée, he told the Daily Mail: “I had never been so sure of anything in my life.”

“She's such a beautiful soul, and I've never had a connection with anyone like this.”

The couple's engagement was subsequently shared at a gathering recognising those who helped during the attack, held at Bondi's Central Synagogue.

Around 80 first responders and members of the public who had assisted victims were honoured at a special Shabbat ceremony, where Rabbi Levi Wolff, the synagogue's senior rabbi, offered to officiate at their wedding.

The couple, who are not Jewish, said they were deeply touched by the invitation.

“We are very honoured but need to explore further how that would all unfold,” McIntosh said.

“But we love the idea that it could strengthen the community in a time of healing.”

The couple are planning to marry in November and hope to start a family.

In a further interview with the Jerusalem Post, Edmondson spoke about how the attack had changed her understanding of the Jewish community and the importance of standing alongside those affected by antisemitism.

“No one deserves to be scared, and I had no idea because I had been so ignorant about what was going on,” she said.

She also described the importance of restoring Bondi as a place where people could feel safe gathering together.

“One of the saddest results of Bondi was that no one felt safe at the beach anymore,” she said. “So we thought one thing that would be impactful would be bringing back to that space some beauty.”

Edmondson also expressed her desire to show support for Jewish people following the attack, saying she had developed a deeper appreciation of Jewish values and wanted to incorporate them into the couple's future together.