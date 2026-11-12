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Bond between Jews and Iranians ‘fundamental,’ says exiled crown prince on Auschwitz visit

The heir to the overthrown Shah warned that the current regime in Tehran wants to ‘finish what Hitler has done’

November 12, 2026 15:55
Pahlavi.jpeg
(L-R) Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, his wife, Princess Yasmeen, and EJA chair Rabbi Menachem Margolin during a visit to Auschwitz on November 11, 2026 (X/RezaPahlavi

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has celebrated the historic relationship between Jews and Persians during a visit to Auschwitz, warning that the Islamic Republic wants to “finish what Hitler has done”.

Pahlavi received the European Jewish Association's (EJA) King Solomon Award at a ceremony in Krakow on Monday evening, before joining an international delegation of politicians, diplomats and Jewish community leaders at Auschwitz-Birkenau on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he reflected on more than 2,500 years of shared history, invoking the legacy of Persian King Cyrus the Great, who liberated the Jews from Babylonian captivity and enabled the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem.

“The bond between Iranians and the Jewish people is not a matter of sentiment and is not a matter of political convenience. It is older,” Pahlavi said.

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Topics:

Iran

Reza Pahlavi

Auschwitz

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