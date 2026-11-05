Become a Member
World

‘Knockin’ on heaven’s door’: Bob Dylan has private audience with Pope Leo

The legendary Jewish singer visited the Vatican this week, marking 30 years since he performed for Pope John Paul II

November 5, 2026 12:17
3G1C8W0.jpg
Pope Leo XIV and Bob Dylan during a private audience at the Vatican on November 4, 2026 (Abaca Press/Alamy Live News)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Bob Dylan had a private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican this week, almost 30 years after performing for Pope John Paul II.

The Vatican's official newspaper confirmed the meeting, referring to Dylan by his birth name, reporting that the Pope had “received in private audience Mr Robert Allen Zimmerman”.

The American singer-songwriter, 85, visited the Apostolic Palace in Rome on Wednesday, where he met the Chicago-born pontiff, 71.

The pair exchanged gifts, with Leo presenting Dylan with a rosary and the musician handing the pope a copy of his memoir, Chronicles: Volume One.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Bob Dylan

Pope Leo

Christianity

The Vatican

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper