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Billy Joel to auction off more than 70 of his motorbikes

The ‘Piano Man’ says: ‘I’ve loved building this collection. Now it’s someone else’s turn to hit the road’

September 29, 2026 12:36
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Billy Joel at his home with three of his motorcycles (Credit: Christie's)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Legendary ‘Piano Man’ Billy Joel is bidding farewell to more than 70 of his prized motorcycles, with the singer’s eclectic collection set to go under the hammer in New York in November.

The Jewish singer-songwriter, 77, is a lifelong motorbike enthusiast and has amassed an array of classic machines from marques including Ducati, Triumph, BMW, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and Moto Guzzi.

“I’ve always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right,” Joel said in announcing the auction this week. “I’ve loved building this collection. Now it’s someone else’s turn to hit the road.”

The collection will be offered by Gooding Christie’s at Rétromobile New York on November 20 and 21, with all of them being sold without a reserve.

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Topics:

Billy Joel

Motoring

New York

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