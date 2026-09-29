Billy Joel to auction off more than 70 of his motorbikes

A public preview of the auction lot will occur on Thursday, November 19, at the Javits Centre in Manhattan.

Among the most distinctive motorbike being auctioned is a 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville, presented to Joel by Madison Square Garden after his 150th sold-out performance at the iconic New York venue.

The motorcycle comes with a matching helmet listing the years of Joel’s performances at Madison Square Garden and carries an estimate of around $15,000.

Also going under the hammer is a 1982 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood Replica, commemorating the British racing legend’s celebrated 1978 comeback victory at the Isle of Man TT. The red-and-green Italian twin is expected to fetch up to $25,000.

A restored 1975 Ducati 750 Sport is among the collection’s other highlights. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful motorcycles of its era, the yellow example is estimated at between $25,000 and $35,000.

Billy Joel (Credit: Billyjoel.com) [Missing Credit]

Proceeds from the auction will go to The Joel Foundation, the organisation established by Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, which works with non-profit partners to support causes including music education, the arts, humanitarian work and environmental initiatives.

In recent years, Joel has suffered from a serious neurological condition and underwent brain surgery, but his reported recovery so far has been positive.

He remains off the concert circuit while undergoing rehabilitation.

Gooding Christie’s president, David Gooding, said: “We are truly honoured to present the Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection, and with what better location than New York City itself, a place so strongly associated with Mr. Joel and his celebrated legacy as one of the most beloved musicians of all time.

"Billy Joel is one of the most recognised motorcycle enthusiasts in the world and we are thrilled to be presenting his prized collection at Retromobile NY in November.”