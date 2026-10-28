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Billy Crystal turns loss of house in wildfires into a ‘brilliantly funny’ show

The ‘When Harry Met Sally’ star began writing it on the morning the blazes broke out in California

October 28, 2026 17:55
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Billy Crystal attends 'An Evening With Billy Crystal' at The Paley Museum on October 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Billy Crystal has turned the devastating loss of his family home in the California wildfires into an emotional Broadway show.

The 78-year-old actor and comedian opened ‘860’ at New York’s Imperial Theatre on October 21.

Named after the street number of the Pacific Palisades house he shared with his wife, Janice, for 46 years, the production revisits a lifetime of memories lost when the property burned down in January 2025.

Fires tore through parts of the Los Angeles region killing at least 29 people and destroying thousands of homes.

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Billy Crystal

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