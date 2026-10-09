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Benjamin Netanyahu hails the Flydubai ‘miracle’: ‘I served in special forces. I’m not sure we could’ve done it’

Speaking the day after the extraordinary events on Flight 1073, Israel’s prime minister praises the passengers who prevented Israel’s 9/11, looks ahead to the election and give his candid views on Britain’s foreign policy and the settlers

October 9, 2026 06:00
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Yaniv meets Benjamin Netanyahu (credit Raylan Givens/X)

By

Natalie Lisbona

7 min read
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Three years ago, Benjamin Netanyahu presided over the darkest day in Israel’s history.

But last week, days before the anniversary of October 7, the prime minister and his people were able to hail the incredible escape from what could have been the nation’s 9/11.

The Likud leader met Yaniv Hayoun just hours after the plumber had been one of the passengers who stopped FlyDubai flight 1073 being crashed into Tel Aviv.

The next day, Benjamin Netanyahu sat down in Jerusalem for a wide-ranging talk, starting with his jaw-dropped reaction to the extraordinary heroism that rescued the plane from a rogue co-pilot to stop the terror plot succeeding.

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