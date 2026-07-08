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BBC deal with regime over Supreme Leader’s funeral coverage is ‘disgusting’, say ex-pat Iranian staff

Journalists feel ‘betrayed’ by broadcaster over agreement not to air reports to people living in the Islamic Republic

July 8, 2026 15:50
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The BBC's Lyse Doucet covering the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (BBC News)

By

Ali Hamedani

6 min read
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BBC staff are up in arms after the Corporation ‘did a deal’ with the Iranian regime which allowed its journalists to cover the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – but banned them from broadcasting to people inside the country.

The BBC sent two separate teams to Iran.

However, none of their reports were aired to Iranians living under the brutal regime, which is said to have slaughtered more than 30,000 people on just two days of protest in January.

Under the arrangement, correspondents were permitted to report from Tehran only on the understanding that none of their material could be broadcast by BBC Persian, the BBC's Persian-language service for audiences inside Iran.

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Topics:

Iran

BBC

Ayatollah Khameini

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