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Austrian President criticised by Jewish groups, Jerusalem for anti-Israel statements

Alexander Van der Bellen speaks of ‘war crimes’, shakes hands with New York mayor Mamdani

October 2, 2026 16:56
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Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani (Image: X)

By

Benjamin Weinthal

4 min read
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Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has sparked a diplomatic crisis with Israel at the UN in late September when he accused the Jewish state of “war crimes” with respect to the construction of residences in the West Bank.

Van der Bellen’s attack on Jerusalem came amid Austria’s decision to participate in a meeting on September 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of the UN Durban conference, which critics have long asserted espoused antisemitic rhetoric.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar fired back at Van der Bellen on X, writing “Austria’s President @vanderbellen should be ashamed! Someone who represents a country whose past is bound up with the gravest crimes against humanity and the Jewish people dares to level a false accusation against the Jewish state, which is still fighting a jihadist axis that relentlessly tries to eliminate it.” He added “ Of course, no Austrian citizen should be held responsible for the vile nonsense uttered by their President.”

Stephan Götz-Bruha, a spokesman for the President, told the Jewish Chronicle (JC) that “Federal President Van der Bellen is a friend of Israel, as he has demonstrated through numerous statements. He has condemned in the strongest terms – on many occasions – Hamas’s brutal attack on peaceful Israeli citizens, and he will continue to do so. He has also consistently emphasised Austria’s historical responsibility.”

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Austria

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