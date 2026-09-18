Become a Member
World

Austrian far-right leader apologises for Holocaust as Israel backs ‘trust-building’

Herbert Kickl, who leads the anti-immigration Freedom Party, also condemned October 7 and pledged to move the Austrian embassy to Jerusalem should he take office

September 18, 2026 15:59
Kickl.jpg
Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria, speaks to supporters at the party's final campaign event ahead of European parliamentary elections in Vienna, Austria, on June 07, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Hebert Kickl, the leader of Austria’s major far-right party, has apologised for the Holocaust and condemned October 7 amid signs of rapprochement with Israel.

Speaking at a conference in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which was attended by members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party, Kickl directly apologised for his country’s role in the attempted extermination of Europe’s Jews during the Second World War.

He added that, in modern times, Jewish “security is the benchmark for the freedom of the entire republic [of Austria]” and offered to formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) should his Freedom Party win power.

He also recognised “the Jewish people's historic connection to Judea and Samaria [the Israeli term for the West Bank]” and said that, once in office, he would move the Austrian embassy to Jerusalem, becoming the only European nation other than Kosovo to do so.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Austria

Israel

far-right

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper