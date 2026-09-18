Austrian far-right leader apologises for Holocaust as Israel backs ‘trust-building’

Hebert Kickl, the leader of Austria’s major far-right party, has apologised for the Holocaust and condemned October 7 amid signs of rapprochement with Israel.

Speaking at a conference in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which was attended by members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party, Kickl directly apologised for his country’s role in the attempted extermination of Europe’s Jews during the Second World War.

He added that, in modern times, Jewish “security is the benchmark for the freedom of the entire republic [of Austria]” and offered to formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) should his Freedom Party win power.

He also recognised “the Jewish people's historic connection to Judea and Samaria [the Israeli term for the West Bank]” and said that, once in office, he would move the Austrian embassy to Jerusalem, becoming the only European nation other than Kosovo to do so.