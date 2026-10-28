Australian man charged with faking Bondi massacre injury claim to receive compensation

An Australian man has been charged with allegedly falsely claiming he was injured in the Bondi Beach massacre in an attempt to obtain compensation.

The 46-year-old, whose name has not been released, was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday and charged with publishing false or misleading material to obtain a financial advantage, as well as making a false representation that led to a police investigation.

Police allege he claimed to have been wounded when father and son gunmen Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on a Chabad Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring around 40 others.

The two men had allegedly pledged allegiance to Islamic State before carrying out the attack. Sajid was shot dead at the scene, while Naveed was arrested and charged with multiple terror offences. He is due to appear in court next February.