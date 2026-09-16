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Australian local councillor suspended for criticising delay in menorah installation as ‘antisemitic’

Tom Humphries said the council’s initial decision was ‘unlawful’ and ‘an affront to the Jewish community’

September 16, 2026 10:43
Humphries.jpg
Councillor Tom Humphries (Instagram/TomforToorak)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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A local councillor in Australia has been suspended for four weeks due to comments he made during a heated debate over the installation of a public menorah.

Tom Humphries, who represents Toorak Ward on Stonnington City Council in the state of Victoria, was the subject of a complaint to the council’s arbitration department after he criticised a delay in the vote to erect the menorah in December last year.

While the council did eventually vote to put up the menorah on its offices, the motion was initially deferred. The motion to defer the decision passed on a 4-4 vote, with Mayor Melina Sehr using her casting vote.

Following the vote, Humphries labelled the decision “nonsensical,” “unlawful” and “nothing short of antisemitic”. He withdrew the latter remark but Sehr and three other councillors filed for arbitration against him.

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Topics:

Australia

local government

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