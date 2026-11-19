Now a new Channel 4 documentary, Terror on Bondi Beach, recounts the terrible events.

Challenging and sometimes painful viewing but always compelling, the film never loses sight of the humanity of the survivors and the first responders risking all to save lives.

The documentary’s Sydney-born producer Danielle Lauren has told the JC about the horror of the massacre and the bravery of bystanders – and also how Australia is no longer the place it was before the massacre.

Among the victims was a ten-year-old girl, Matilda, whose Ukrainian-born parents had come “the lucky country”.

In the space of eight minutes, 55 people were shot, many suffering life-changing injuries.

For all of those who were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Chanukah last December and for the wider Australian Jewish community of 117,000, there is also the legacy of the enduring trauma.

Lauren was at home in London when a friend called her from Perth to say there had been a terror attack on a Chanukah event at Bondi.

She immediately rang her parents and her friends. By the end of the day, everyone knew someone who had died.

“The Jewish community in Sydney is like Ramsay Street in Neighbours, everyone knows each other or of each other,” says Lauren.

Being on the other side of the world she “felt so useless”, she says.

“I couldn’t donate blood or go and help in the hospitals. I couldn’t turn up to the ceremonies and cry with my people. I felt so lonely in may pain,” she recalls.

But then she was offered the opportunity to work on a documentary about the attack

Lauren says: “This way I hoped I could do justice to their stories and take care of them. This is a community which is still in a lot of pain. There are a lot of empty beds. A lot of trauma.”

The documentary partly focuses on the family of Matilda – named for the unofficial national anthem of the country which her parents thought would give them a more peaceful existence.

Then there is Jessica Rozen, who was five months pregnant and feeling sick when she went to the party reluctantly.

She watched in horror as her husband ran with their daughter, and then placed her body over someone else’s child who she’d seen crying.

An older lady just next to them was shot in the head and killing.

Simon Sawday was hiding behind a ledge with his son and saw an older woman struggling to get away in time and then shot dead.

Elon Zizer felt himself being shot as he covered his two children. Believing he was dying, he crawled away from them as his own mother watched in horror.

He didn’t want his children to be traumatised by watching their father die yet extraordinarily he survived.

Lauren says: “What was remarkable was the number of people who filmed while they were under fire so we are able to get a small taste of the chaos that ensued, the horror of what happened and also the bravery of bystanders and first responders who risked their own lives to try and save people.”

The documentary charts the attack, its aftermath and the enduring fear and fury of Australia’s Jews.

“The community is in a lot of pain and what we are seeing now, as we approach the anniversary, is a resurgence of those feelings and triggers,” Lauren says.

But she added: “There is a lot of anger too.”

That anger arises from a sense that the authorities have failed to respond adequately. The stench of antisemitism which had made an attack feel almost inevitable before Bondi is still palpably felt by many in the country’s Jewish community.

“Australia is no longer the same place, for many of them,” she says.

“There is this underlying feeling that there is almost an inevitability that this will happen again.

"Because not enough is being done to make sure that it won’t happen again. That feels very painful and there is a hopelessness to that situation.

“We give some context in the film to the clear pathway of an escalation of violence, from language and graffiti to damaging buildings and firebombing. It’s important that an international audience sees that as it is not the only place this is happening.

“There is this feeling that in order to avoid such a tragedy happening again, we need to have more security. But that is not a solution. The problem is that there is a systemic Jewish hatred that needs to be dealt with.”

There is a possible remedy but it need to be applied urgently she suggests: “Extremist behaviour needs to be addressed.

"Because if you don’t deal with the cause then safety mechanisms are only ever going to be a band aid. There needs to be a re-education, and people need to be ashamed for using antisemitic language.

“There needs to be a whole culture change but that isn’t happening and I think that’s where a lot of the fear and anxiety comes from.”

Terror on Bondi Beach is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 from Thursday November 19 at 10pm.