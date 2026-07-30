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As the US and Iran trade blows over Hormuz, how long before the nuclear threat forces Israel to go back to war?

With the conflict currently focused on the oil chokepoint, existential questions over the regime’s ballistic programme have not gone away

July 30, 2026 10:30
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By

Jotam Confino

6 min read
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For months now, a confusing state of uncertainty has pervaded across the Middle East and the Gulf.

The ceasefire that was first in place in April and then followed up by a Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran has left the region poised between peace and war.

Conflict simmers up without quite fully coming to the boil, as the two powers refuse to back down – most of all over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Yet neither side wants to enter upon a full-blown resumption of the air strikes and missile exchanges that dominated the operation that America’s ally Israel dubbed Operation Roaring Lion earlier in the year.

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