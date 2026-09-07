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Argentine couple ordered to return Nazi-looted painting after it was spotted on estate agent’s website

Portrait of a Lady by Giuseppe Ghislandi was among 1,000 works stolen in 1940 from a Jewish art dealer

September 7, 2026 14:35
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A painting believed to be Portrait of a Lady inside an expensive Argentinian villa (Image: Robles Casas & Campos)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A couple in possession of a painting looted from a Jewish art dealer must return the work to the heir of its rightful owner, an Argentine court has ruled.

The work, Portrait of a Lady, by 18th-century Italian master Giuseppe Ghislandi was lost for nearly 80 years before being discovered last year near Buenos Aires.

As the JC previously reported, the painting was located after keen-eyed members of the public spotted it in photos included in a listing for a local property on an estate agent’s website.

The house belonged to Patricia Kadgien, whose father, Friedrich, was the head of the Luftwaffe and the right-hand man of Hermann Goering, the supreme commander of the Nazi air force.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Argentina

Artwork

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