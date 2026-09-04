Argentina threatens sanctions against Israeli and UK firms preparing to drill Falklands oil field

Argentina has threatened to slap sanctions on British and Israeli oil firms preparing to drill a huge oil field off the coast of the Falklands.
Argentine President Javier Milei this week claimed that the islands belonged “historically and legally” to Argentina, despite a 2013 referendum showing that 99.8 per cent of their inhabitants wanted to remain under British rule.
It comes after US President Donald Trump hinted he would not come to the UK's aid in a potential future conflict with Argentina over the Falkland Islands.
The Sea Lion oilfield is situated 130 miles from the islands and contains roughly 1.3 billion barrels of oil.
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