The UK’s Rockhopper Exploration is set to work in partnership with Israel's Navitas Petroleum and the two are expected to start exploiting the site for crude within the next two years.

Milei said the firms represented a “clear and present danger” and the country would not allow it to happen.

The Sea Lion oil field is located 130 miles off the coast of the Falklands (Image: Navitas Petrolium) [Missing Credit]

In a statement, Rockhopper and Navitas said: “The recent developments are not expected to have a material effect on the development activities of the Sea Lion Project, including the timetable for completion of the Project's development.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the UK's remains “unwavering” in its stance on the island, citing its 2013 referendum as “the overwhelming position of the Islanders”.

The Falklands war lasted 74 days in 1982 after Argentine forces invaded the British territory. It led to the deaths of 255 British troops and 649 Argentine troops.

The Falkland Islands (Image: Getty Images) Getty Images

Despite Milei’s threat to Israel’s Navitas, in his three-year tenure as president he has remained unwavering in his support for the Jewish state.

He has suggested moving Argentina's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and spoken about his plans to convert from Catholicism to Judaism when he leaves office.