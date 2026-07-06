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‘Antisemitic’ pro-Gaza walk past Holocaust memorial stones in Berlin is scrapped

Event ditched after Jewish group branded it a ‘calculated transgression of boundaries’

July 6, 2026 12:54
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Stolpersteine in Berlin commemorating the Jewish Cohn family, most of whom perished in the Holocaust. (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde

2 min read

A pro-Gaza walk passing a Holocaust memorial site in Berlin has been cancelled after pressure from a Jewish organisation.

The ‘Walking The Gaza Monologues’ event was due to go by some gold pavement stones commemorating victims of the Shoah.

But the WerteInitiative, a Jewish-German group, condemned the event in an open letter, and it was ditched.

Organised with the Ashtar Theatre from Ramallah, the event was advertised as an audio-guided walk through Neukölln, the Berlin district where Hamas supporters handed out sweet pastries to children on the street to ‘celebrate’ the 7th October Hamas terror attacks in 2023.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Berlin

Germany

Gaza

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