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Anti-Israel president Lula records upset victory in Brazilian election

The race between the veteran leftist and Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of his predecessor, was tight enough to force a second vote, but ultimately bucked the trend of Latin America’s rightward shift

October 26, 2026 11:49
GettyImages-2301597537.jpg
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrates in São Paulo after winning Brazil's general election on October 25, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Brazil’s incumbent president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, has achieved a surprise victory in the second round of the country’s elections on Sunday night.

The veteran leftist, who has led Brazil since 2023 following a previous term between 2003 and 2011, came from behind in the polls to see off a challenge from Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for Rio de Janeiro and son of the last president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The campaign was particularly contentious, with deforestation in the Amazon and the cost of living among the key issues.

Ever present too was the spectre of the attempted coup following the last election, when the elder Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the offices of the federal government in Brasilia, trying to overturn the result.

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Topics:

Brazil

Latin America

Israel

Antizionism

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