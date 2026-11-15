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Amnesty International to honour Francesca Albanese and Javier Bardem for opposing ‘Gaza genocide’

The December event in Paris, revealed in a leaked email, has yet to be officially announced and is aimed at attracting major donors

November 15, 2026 13:15
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United Nations (UN) special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese (Image: Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Amnesty International will be awarding its “highest honour” to controversial UN envoy Francesca Albanese.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories will receive the organisation’s Ambassador of Conscience award at a private ceremony in Paris on December 7, according to leaked correspondence seen by The Telegraph.

The event will also honour Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem, but is being kept confidential for “security reasons”. Amnesty executives have also been encouraged to use the occasion to attract major donors.

In 2024, Albanese criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for describing the Hamas massacre as the “greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century”.

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Topics:

Amnesty International

Francesca Albanese

Gaza

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