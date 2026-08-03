Become a Member
World

Airline staff honoured for ensuring friend of rabbi killed in Bondi massacre got to his funeral on time

Auschwitz Jewish Center gives American Airlines a medal for staff’s “extraordinary compassion” after flight is delayed

August 3, 2026 18:37
GettyImages-2275817620.jpg
A Boeing 777-223 of American Airlines sits on the tarmac in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 8, 2026 (Credit: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

American Airlines has been given an award for making sure a childhood friend of the London-born rabbi killed in the Bondi Beach massacre could get to his funeral in Sydney on time.

Distraught passenger Eli Rutman was certain to miss his connection at Los Angeles when his initial flight from Miami was delayed by two hours.

He was on his way to the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, one of 15 people killed in the December 2025 terrorist attack.

But after discovering why he was travelling, the airline’s employees worked across multiple departments to overcome the delay, held back the Sydney flight for him, and beat scheduling complications and ticketing issues so he could make it.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

America

Bondi Beach terror attack

Australia

Airlines

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper