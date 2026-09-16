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AI system that can ‘read your mind’ developed in Israel

The technology could one day help doctors assess patients with severe brain injuries as it produces an AI-generated image of what a person can see

September 16, 2026 12:58
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The pictures on the left of each pair were shown to the people taking part. On the right are the AI-generated images produced by Brain-IT. (credit-Weizmann Institute of Science)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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Researchers in Israel have developed an artificial intelligence system that can ‘read’ patterns of activity inside a person's brain to work out what they are looking at.

It then reconstructs images of what they are seeing with remarkable accuracy.

The team based at the Weizmann Institute of Science showed participants a series of images - a surfer, a clock tower, a beach, a giraffe, a banana next to a bowl, a sleeping woman, a man holding a glass, two birds on a branch, and people playing a game of frisbee - while they were inside an MRI scanner.

They then asked AI to work out what images the participants had seen, based just on the record of brain activity in the MRI scan, and without AI being shown the actual pictures.

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Topics:

AI

Israel

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