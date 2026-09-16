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AI analysis of routine mammograms may reveal ‘silent’ signs of heart disease in women, say Israeli doctors

Potentially ground-breaking research presented by experts from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan at world’s largest heart conference

September 16, 2026 11:12
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Doctor holding a mammogram in front of x-ray illuminator (Image: Getty)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read
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AI analysis of routine mammograms may uncover signs of cardiovascular disease in women patients that would otherwise go undetected, according to research by doctors in Israel.

The analysis looks at existing X-ray images for subtle features associated with hypertension, ischaemic heart disease – also known as coronary artery disease – and stroke.

Details of the research, by a team at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, were presented last month at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual congress, the world’s largest heart conference.

Dr Viana Copeland, who leads the research team at Sheba, told the JC that the goal is to use a test already performed routinely for breast cancer detection to identify women who might otherwise go without cardiovascular assessment.

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Topics:

Health

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