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After that X-rated phone call, just what is the sworn truth about Trump and Netanyahu?

Reports claim the US and Israeli leaders have fallen out over Iran and Lebanon – but sources reveal there’s far more to this special relationship than meets the eye

June 11, 2026 09:10
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By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read

When Donald Trump talks, the world listens – and then scratches its head, asking: But what does he really mean?

The constant refrain is that the US president should be taken seriously, but not necessarily literally.

That gap between meaning, rhetoric and truth has never mattered more than when it comes to Trump’s dealings with Israel and in particular Benjamin Netanyahu.

Go back a few months, and critics of the operation against Iran claimed that the prime minister had somehow convinced the president into a war against America’s best interests with Machiavellian ingenuity and guile.

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