Become a Member
World

Adidas apologises after triggering anti-Israel backlash over advert featuring ex-IDF amputee

Sportswear giant said it was sorry for any ‘offence’ caused by poster

September 7, 2026 13:53
Adidas.jpeg
Shalev Biton features in an advert for Adidas

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Adidas has apologised after facing a wave of criticism from anti-Israel activists for using a former IDF soldier in an advertisement. 

The German sportswear giant included Shalev Biton, who lost his leg in 2021 after a missile was fired from Gaza into Israel, in a poster to promote a service for amputees to purchase just one running shoe. 

Biton was featured alongside ten other disabled athletes in a series of posters displayed in local Adidas outlets across Israel.

The posters only appeared in Israel and were not part of the global campaign but within days of the campaign going live, Biton’s involvement drew a fierce backlash.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Adidas

IDF

Sports

veterans

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper