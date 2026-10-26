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‘100 Orthodox families fleeing New York for new Florida Jewish community’ as antisemitism surges

The 550-acre development in the Sunshine State has a kosher supermarket, shul, and a yeshiva

October 26, 2026 18:06
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An Orthodox Jewish man walking in a street of Williamsburg in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on October 22, 2026. (Photo-CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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More than 100 Orthodox Jewish families are reportedly preparing to leave New York for a new community in Florida, citing antisemitism as one of the main reasons for the move.

The families are expected to join around 60 Orthodox households already living at Lakefront Estates, a 550-acre development in Glades County.

“You could feel the antisemitism everywhere; even my community, Borough Park, changed after Mamdani came in,” Morris, a former Brooklyn resident told the New York Post, referring to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A mother of four, who requested anonymity, told the paper that hostility towards Jews, and the cost of living, had both influenced her family's decision to move to Florida.

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Topics:

USA

Orthodox

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