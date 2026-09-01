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Vance seeks to smooth relations with sceptical Republican Jews

American vice president said the US had a ‘deeper cultural symbiosis and harmony’ with Israel and UK than with other countries

September 1, 2026 11:21
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US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Andrew Bernard,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

4 min read
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American Vice President JD Vance has said the US has a “deeper cultural symbiosis and harmony” with Israel than with other countries in an address to the Republican Jewish Coalition’s (RJC) annual summit on Monday. 

It comes amid concern about his view of Israel and refusal to disavow his friend and ally Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who has faced allegations of antisemitism from prominent Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz.

Vance’s address to the RJC had been closed to the press but a recording was released shortly after he spoke.

The vice president said it was “natural” that the United States and Israel have “different views on certain things” but is the “most important regional alliance” of the United States and “one of our most important alliances in the world”.

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Topics:

US Politics

JD Vance

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