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US-Iran talks canceled as Vance postpones Switzerland trip

Tehran also suspended its participation in the negotiations amid continuing conflict in Lebanon

June 19, 2026 10:43
GettyImages-2281589798.jpg
US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

Planned talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland were cancelled on Friday after US Vice President JD Vance postponed a trip to meet Iranian negotiators, amid mounting tensions over the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon.

Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that negotiations scheduled for the Qatari-owned Bürgenstock resort would not take place.

The White House announced late Thursday that Vance would not travel to Switzerland, citing logistical issues.

“The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” the White House said in a statement. “But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”

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Topics:

Iran

Iran nuclear program

JD Vance

Donald Trump

Israel-Iran War

Lebanon

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